9/11/2011: Explosive Evidence
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Monday Night Movie
Free and open to the public
9/11/2001: Explosive Evidence
40 Experts Speak Out
Re-examining the destruction of the 3 World Trade Center towers
Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, 6:15pm – 8:45pm, Madison Public Library, Central Branch, Study Room 111
Space is limited, so please come early
Sponsored by the Mutual Aid Network
Hosted by the Social Action & Solidarity Committee (SAS) of the IWW. Info? #438-9563 mutualaidnetwork@gmail.com
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
