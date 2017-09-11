press release: The 9/11 Commemoration Art Benefit is a meaningful event remembering 9/11 all over again. New artworks from YRG artists will have pieces dedicated to this special event. Expect food, music, fun, and serious intellectual conversations that might change your mind on what happened that drastic day that changed the world.

Come out and hear your local Spoken Word Artists give a breath taking performance, as they go through the trenches of absolute chaos, and bring us back to reality.

Prepare for an entertaining night of Poetry & Art like you never experienced before.

Hosted By: Paris Morgan

The Yellow Rose Gallery cordially invites you to be a part of history.