98 Since 19

press release: It's been almost 100 years since Wisconsin ratified the 19th Amendment on June 10, 1919, giving women the right to vote. To celebrate that monumental act, as well as highlight current initiatives to increase women's political participation and access to voting, Dane County activist group Team 19 is hosting a birthday party for the 19th Amendment, and you're invited!

Speakers:

Melanie Olsen was one of the coordinators of the Madison Women's March, which had the highest turnout in the nation per capita. She works in the Madison tech industry and is dedicated to the idea that anyone can create change.

Ingrid Rothe is the vice president of the Dane County League of Women Voters, and current, past, and future co-chair of the Dane County Voter ID Coalition. She also serves on the State League Legislative Committee.

Erin Forrest is the executive director of Emerge Wisconsin, which seeks to change the face of Wisconsin politics by identifying, training and encouraging women to run for office, get elected and to seek higher office through intensive, cohort-based six-month training programs.

June 7, 7pm-9pm, Old Sugar Distillery

Cover : Free

: Free Birthday cake and snacks

Trivia (with prizes!)

Raffle (see below)

Information about area nonprofits and organizations empowering women in Madison and Dane County

We'll be selling raffle tickets for $1 to benefit organizations helping increase voting access. The prize? A new bike - the Schwinn Fairhaven, 7-speed cruiser.