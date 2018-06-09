99 Since 19

press release: It's been almost 100 years since Wisconsin ratified the 19th Amendment on June 10, 1919, giving women the right to vote. To celebrate that monumental act, as well as highlight current initiatives to increase women's political participation and access, Dane County activist group Team 19 is hosting a birthday party for the 19th Amendment, and you're invited! This year, we're thrilled to be partnering with the Wisconsin Women's Network!

Also featuring: Speakers: Wisconsin Women's Network, Arvina Martin and TBD; Birthday cake and snacks; Trivia (with prizes!); Raffle for a Schwinn bike; Information about Madison and Dane County progressive activism organizations

7:00pm-10:00pm, June 9, Old Sugar Distillery. Free admission.