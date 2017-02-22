Agrace Volunteer Training

Agrace will offer volunteer orientation for those interested in making a difference in the lives of patients with advanced illnesses. In addition to opportunities working with patients, there are also openings for volunteers who would like to provide organizational support at Agrace's Madison campus and at its thrift stores. Schedules are flexible, and free training is provided for all volunteer roles.

Volunteer orientations will take place at Agrace's Madison campus, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison. Prior to attending one of these orientation sessions, prospective volunteers must complete an application and an interview process with Agrace's Volunteer Services staff to identify the volunteer's skills and interests. Call (608) 327-7163 to begin the pre-orientation process.

Founded in 1978, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported hospice and palliative care agency dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to patients and families facing the challenges of serious illness. With offices in Madison, Janesville and Baraboo, Agrace serves more than 650 patients every day throughout southern Wisconsin.