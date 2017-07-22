American Girl Benefit Sale

press release: Every summer, Madison Children's Museum hosts its largest fundraiser, the American Girl Benefit Sale. This one-of-a-kind event offers great discounts on authentic American Girl merchandise.

Important Sale Information

  • Ticket request forms will be available on our website starting February 6, 2017.
  • Ticket requests may be postmarked no earlier than May 3, 2017. 

Rules & Regulations

  • Each shopper may enter the sale just one time
  • For safety reasons, no children ages three and under (including infants) will be admitted to the sale
  • Merchandise limits are per-person, not per-ticket, we reserve the right to limit purchase quantities
  • Sale entry times may be delayed at times due to warehouse overcrowding
  • Merchandise is not staggered or held back; all sale items are on display
  • No wheeled devices (strollers, wagons, or wheeled luggage) are allowed; wheelchairs are acceptable
  • Current, valid disability parking permit must be displayed for disabled parking
  • There are NO returns. Items are refurbished returns and overstock, and sold as is
  • Madison Children’s Museum does not ship, hold, or accept telephone orders
  • Smoking is not allowed in the warehouse or on the grounds
  • Please DO NOT contact American Girl regarding this sale

Payment at the Sale

We accept cash, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. No checks or travelers checks. Outside crafters may have different payment preferences.

