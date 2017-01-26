Association for Talent Development

Using Assessments in Employee Development

Thursday, March 17th, 2016, UW Health Administrative Office Building, 7974 UW Health Court, Middleton

Registration Networking at 1:30 PM; Program runs from 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Assessments have been used (and in some cases, misused) for years by talent development practitioners and others to help identify development opportunities and evaluate whether those efforts have been successful.

In this session, we'll discuss the evolution of the use of assessments and how they are currently being utilized. We will share our research regarding the types of assessments currently available and their effective and appropriate use. We will also record and share your experiences related to assessments - what's worked, what could have worked better and your recommendations regarding assessment use and selection.

Presenter:

Allison Cooley is an organizational effectiveness consultant and facilitator focused on helping organizations and individuals more effectively achieve their goals. She has over 25 years’ experience in leadership and staff development, strategic and operational planning, organization design, process improvement and change and transition management.