Association for Talent Development

press release: Seven Things Every Consultant Should Know about Virtual Teams by Lee Johnsen

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Networking: 1:30 - 2:00

Event: 2:00 - 4:00

Location: UW Health Administration Building, Room 114, 7974 UW Health Court, Middleton

(next to Costco)

Today more than 7 out of 10 teams in America accomplish results with members who seldom meet face-to-face. Yet, they have significant, unique performance challenges. What can performance improvement professionals do to help these teams achieve optimum productivity? In this session we explore how dispersed teams can accomplish results better, faster, and cheaper. Topics include: trends of a dispersed workforce, key practices for leading dispersed teams, communications media, and ways to establish and build trust from a distance.

Objectives:

List at least 7 key points they should know about virtual teams. Diagnose the four “team types” based on complexity and reliance. Relate 1-4 of the Critical Success Components of Virtual Teams to your organization. Communicate some of the key challenges facing virtual teams.

Presenter Bio:

Lee Johnsen, CPT, CPLP, SPHR, is Founder and Principal of Partners in Development (PID). Lee has a 20-year record of successfully guiding organizations toward improved productivity and work relationships resulting in significant growth. He has previously held management positions in fortune 500 corporations and has extensive experience working with international audiences.Lee has presented at regional and international conferences (ATD and ISPI) on topics of training evaluation, e-learning, and leadership of globally dispersed teams. He is a published author and an adjunct faculty member of the American Management Association (AMA). In 2014, Lee spent five months working in Saudi Arabia and leading his own virtual team.