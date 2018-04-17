Banff Mountain Film Festival

press release:

Tuesday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

The North Face presents, and WORT 89.9 FM & Isthmus welcome

The Banff Centre’s 2018 BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR

“The World’s Best Mountain Films”

Brought to you by REI, The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, and Capital Off Road Pathfinders. Different Films Each Night. Film program subject to change. Some films may contain language and/or nudity.

All Film Descriptions plus video clips can be found here:

www.banffcentre.ca/banffmountainfestival/tour

Tickets:  $15.00 Advance/$17.00 Day Of Show

$24.00 Advance 2 Day Ticket

Free valet bike parking will be provided.

www.rei.com/madison

Info
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Movies, Recreation
608-241-8633
