press release: University of Wisconsin-Madison student organization Bellydancing-UW will host their annual Spring Show on April 8 at 8:00 p.m. in the Monona Terrace Lecture Hall.

The organization’s 17th annual Spring Show will showcase bellydance troupes from around the midwest, members of Bellydancing-UW, and this year’s headliner Aliyah. Diverse bellydance styles will offer a taste of Middle Eastern culture, including styles like egyptian, tribal, modern as well as others.

Attendees can purchase raffle baskets, Bellydancing-UW gear, headliner Aliyah’s DVD’s and drinks from a cash bar. DVD’s of the Spring Show will be available for pre-order as well.

Bellydancing-UW’s president Emily Nettesheim said she enjoys the energy of the show and the diverse culture of bellydance.

“It’s so fun to experience because everybody in the hall is always cheering,” Nettesheim said. “There are so many different styles to the dance, you’re guaranteed to see something new.”

To purchase tickets or find more information, you are encouraged to visit bellydancinguw.wordpress.com/ springshow2017. Bellydancing-UW will see you at the show, Shimmy On!