Bellydancing UW

Google Calendar - Bellydancing UW - 2017-04-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bellydancing UW - 2017-04-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bellydancing UW - 2017-04-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Bellydancing UW - 2017-04-08 20:00:00

Buy tickets

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: University of Wisconsin-Madison student organization Bellydancing-UW will host their annual Spring Show on April 8 at 8:00 p.m. in the Monona Terrace Lecture Hall.

The organization’s 17th annual Spring Show will showcase bellydance troupes from around the midwest, members of Bellydancing-UW, and this year’s headliner Aliyah. Diverse bellydance styles will offer a taste of Middle Eastern culture, including styles like egyptian, tribal, modern as well as others.

Attendees can purchase raffle baskets, Bellydancing-UW gear, headliner Aliyah’s DVD’s and drinks from a cash bar. DVD’s of the Spring Show will be available for pre-order as well.

Bellydancing-UW’s president Emily Nettesheim said she enjoys the energy of the show and the diverse culture of bellydance.

“It’s so fun to experience because everybody in the hall is always cheering,” Nettesheim said. “There are so many different styles to the dance, you’re guaranteed to see something new.”

To purchase tickets or find more information, you are encouraged to visit bellydancinguw.wordpress.com/springshow2017. Bellydancing-UW will see you at the show, Shimmy On!

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - Bellydancing UW - 2017-04-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bellydancing UW - 2017-04-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bellydancing UW - 2017-04-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Bellydancing UW - 2017-04-08 20:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer