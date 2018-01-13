press release: Looking for your next great read? Stop by the Friends of the Middleton Public Library book sale, where you get great deals on used books while supporting our wonderful library programming!

This time there will be a super sale on paperbacks in the Archer room--only 25 cents each! We will also be featuring an extra display of science fiction and fantasy reads in the saleroom.

The book sale is held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the lower level of the library. The first hour is for Friends only, but don't worry--you can join at the door!