Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Find great bargains for your home library and support the library! This sale features books, DVDs and other materials of all types. Most items are $2 or less. Hosted by the Friends of the Madison Public Library. This is a multi-day sale. Sale hours: Thursday, February 9, 9 am - 9 pm, Friday, February 10, 9 am - 6 pm, Saturday, February 11, 9 am - 5 pm; and Sunday, 1-3pm (bag sale 1-3pm - $5/bag).

For more information about the book sale or to learn more about the Friends visit https://friendsofmpl.wordpress.com/

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-266-6300

