Cars on State

press release: One of Madison's finest downtown summer traditions, the 11th Annual Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, June 3rd. This free event spans 6 blocks of State Street in Downtown Madison and will be held rain or shine!

This is a family friendly event that offers an opportunity to see cars from across the decades and talk directly with the car owners. Car enthusiasts can also explore the histories and unique characteristics of the classic cars.

Nestled between the historic State Capitol and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, families can make a day of visiting all the downtown has to offer including dozens of specialty shops, more than one hundred restaurants, museums, and Wisconsin landmarks.