Catholic Multicultural Center Volunteers

press release: Give young children a safe, fun place to grow and learn while their parents attend adult education classes! Hang out in our child care room to play games, read stories, and do art activities with a small group of children ages infant to 5 (during the summer, ages infant to 12). Volunteers are needed during our Monday-Thursday morning English (ESL) classes 9:30 to 11:30am. Volunteers should be able to commit to one morning a week and will share a shift with one other volunteer.

Volunteers will work in the child care room, where we have a variety of books, games, and toys. Volunteers should enjoy spending time with children, especially younger children, and be able to plan and lead small activities or games with kids. Typically one to five children come to morning child care. Some children may speak a limited amount of English, but as long as you know how to have fun you need not speak any other language!

A background check and one-time training is required before working with kids.