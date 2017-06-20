press release: Join DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) and stand up as an advocate for those affected by domestic violence at the 2017 Celebrate Independence Luncheon. Lowered ticket prices make it easier than ever to get involved -tickets are only $40 in honor of our 40th Anniversary!

Help us celebrate 40 Years of helping victims reclaim their power, gain confidence, make their own decisions and achieve hope and safety.Together, we can help DAIS change lives.