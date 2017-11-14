Conscious Communication

This group will meet the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.

Donations accepted, 608-437-0520 info@joyfulpath.org

Do you need to build understanding or agreement in your workplace, project, community or family? Do you feel challenged in discussing difficult topics or in giving feedback? Join this group to learn a simple communication process that can be applied in any situation. Based on Marshall Rosenberg's technique called Nonviolent Communication, and on Words That Work in Business by Ike Lasater, this process:

Is simple and doable. There are four simple steps. We cover 2 principles and 2 parts to the process. We learn express ourselves clearly in ways that will invite cooperation from others and help everyone to recognize that we are essentially 'on the same team.'

Can be used with anyone. Whether you are talking to your boss, your child, your co-worker, your client, your partner or friend - you use the same skill set to express yourself and listen.

Is complete and adaptable. Whether you are interested in more productive feedback sessions with a boss or employee, connecting with a loved one or client, working with anger or overwhelm or expressing and receiving gratitude or forgiveness, these skills can be adapted to any situation in which talking is part of the solution.

Mary Kay Reineman began teaching and organizing practice groups in 2007. She is currently studying with Robert Gonzales, former president of the NVC board of directors. For more information visit her website - Integral Communication.