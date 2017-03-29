press release: Join us at the Monona Terrace and the State Capitol for this exciting day. You will join hundreds of conservation voters demonstrating their power and voicing their concerns to legislators.

Wisconsin is facing unprecedented threats to its drinking water, public lands, and its conservation heritage. In the face of these threats, Conservation Lobby Day 2017 offers you an opportunity to take direct action in defense of Wisconsin’s natural resources.

This year’s Lobby Day will be an exciting, engaging event. It will include speakers, opportunities for education, and time to convene with hundreds of your fellow conservation voters to fight together as well as socialize and network.

At Conservation Lobby Day 2017, you will: