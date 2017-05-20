3rd Saturday Contra Dance with music by Thirsty Roots with calling by Roger Diggle. 7:30-10:30 pm, instruction at 7:00. 5/20. Grace Episcopal Church Guild Hall, 116 W. Washington. $7 ($5 students). 608-692-3394.

Partner & experience optional. All dances taught and prompted. Clean-soled shoes, and refraining from alcohol or fragrances requested.