Contra Dance

to Google Calendar - Contra Dance - 2017-05-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Contra Dance - 2017-05-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Contra Dance - 2017-05-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Contra Dance - 2017-05-20 19:30:00

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

3rd Saturday Contra Dance with music by Thirsty Roots with calling by Roger Diggle. 7:30-10:30 pm, instruction at 7:00. 5/20. Grace Episcopal Church Guild Hall, 116 W. Washington. $7 ($5 students). 608-692-3394.

Partner & experience optional.  All dances taught and prompted. Clean-soled shoes, and refraining from alcohol or fragrances requested.

Info

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Dancing

Visit Event Website

608-692-3394

to Google Calendar - Contra Dance - 2017-05-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Contra Dance - 2017-05-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Contra Dance - 2017-05-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Contra Dance - 2017-05-20 19:30:00