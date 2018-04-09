DNR Spring Conservation Congress

press release: Make your voice heard at the annual Spring Hearing of Wisconsin's Conservation Congress, to be held on Monday, April 9 at 7:00 PM in every county in the state.

These hearings are an opportunity for you to directly influence how our natural resources are managed and protected. You can participate by attending a hearing, voting on questions relating to specific conservation issues, and by introducing resolutions about the issues you care about. The outcome of these hearings shape the policies adopted by the Department of Natural Resources.