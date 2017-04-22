Dairyland Walkers

Google Calendar - Dairyland Walkers - 2017-04-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dairyland Walkers - 2017-04-22 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dairyland Walkers - 2017-04-22 08:00:00 iCalendar - Dairyland Walkers - 2017-04-22 08:00:00

The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on April 22, starting from the parking lot of Robin Roberts Baseball Field, 3101 Straubel St (look for signs). Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8 am and noon; please finish by 3 pm. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. The route follows the Starkweather Creek Path through woods, along the Bridges Golf Course, on pedestrian bridges, and through portions of MATC. Contact Don at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net,  or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com

Info

Recreation

Visit Event Website

608-821-0263

Google Calendar - Dairyland Walkers - 2017-04-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dairyland Walkers - 2017-04-22 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dairyland Walkers - 2017-04-22 08:00:00 iCalendar - Dairyland Walkers - 2017-04-22 08:00:00

Print

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer