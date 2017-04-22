The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on April 22, starting from the parking lot of Robin Roberts Baseball Field, 3101 Straubel St (look for signs). Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8 am and noon; please finish by 3 pm. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. The route follows the Starkweather Creek Path through woods, along the Bridges Golf Course, on pedestrian bridges, and through portions of MATC. Contact Don at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.