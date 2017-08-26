press release: The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on August 26 in Delavan, starting from the shelter in Veterans Memorial Park, N. Terrace Street. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8 am and noon; please finish by 3 pm. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Walkers will walk through Paul Lange Arboretum, along Comus Lake, and go into the downtown area which features murals done by the Wall Dogs and will learn about the city where the PT Barnum Circus originated. Contact Dave at 608-756-1599 or driyeff@hotmail.com, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.