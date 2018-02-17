Dairyland Walkers

East Towne Mall I-90/94 at E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on February 17 inside East Towne Mall (no need to deal with the cold weather). Walkers may register at Firestone Complete Auto Care, 4601 East Towne Blvd, from 7:45 to 10 am and then drive to the main entrance of the mall, by the Food Court, to begin the walk. Please finish by noon. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Contact Terry at 608-849-5702 or tgwendt@tds.net, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com. 

