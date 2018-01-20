The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on January 20 inside West Towne Mall (no need to deal with the cold weather). Walkers may register at Firestone Complete Auto Care, 7105 Mineral Point Road, from 7:45 to 10 am and then drive to the main entrance of the mall, by the Food Court, to begin the 5K/10K walk. Please finish by noon. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Contact Terry at 608-849-5702 or tgwendt@tds.net, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.