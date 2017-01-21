The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk at West Towne Mall on January 21. Walkers may register at Firestone Complete Auto Care, 7105 Mineral Point Road, between 7:45 and 10 am, and then drive or walk to the Food Court entrance of the mall to begin the walk. Please finish walking by noon. Cost is $3 for volkssporting credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Contact Terry Wendt, 608-849-5702 or tgwendt@tds.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.