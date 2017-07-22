press release: The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on July 22 in Oconomowoc, starting from Maxim’s at the Oconomowoc Depot, 115 E. Collins Street. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8 am and noon; please finish by 3 pm. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Walkers will pass the palatial summer homes around Fowler Lake built by the wealthy during the period 1870 to the 1930s. Four parks are featured on the walk with the most interesting being the Veterans Memorial Park honoring soldiers from the War of 1812 to the present day. Contact Bonnie at 920-563-3481 or bonnie4walk@yahoo.com, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.