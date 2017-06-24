The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on June 24 in Plain, starting from the Kraemer Library & Community Center, 910 Main St. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8 am and noon; please finish by 3 pm. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. The highlight of the walk is going up the highest hill in the area on an old cow trail, passing the Stations of the Cross along the way, as well as a replica of the Lourdes Grotto. At the top is St. Anne’s Chapel and a good view of the surrounding countryside. Contact Gwen at 608-546-3161 or dgkraemer@charter.net, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.