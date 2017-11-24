press release: The Dairyland Walkers are joining with REI’s campaign to get outside on Black Friday, November 24, by sponsoring a walk event. Walkers may register at Colectivo Coffee, 2530 Monroe Street, at 9 am. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. The 5K will go by Edgewood College and Vilas Park. The 10K will go through the UW Arboretum and down Monroe Street. Contact Susan at 608-698-6549 or swester@dairylandwalkers.com.