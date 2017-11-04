press release: The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on November 4, starting from the lobby of the Best Western Premier Park Hotel, 22 S. Carroll St., Madison. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 9:30 and 11 am; please finish by 1 pm. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Walkers will walk to the Monona Terrace Convention Center, through the newly-opened Alumni Park by the Memorial Union, and on State Street, with an emphasis on armed forces veterans sites including the upper level of the state capitol building and the Veterans Museum. Contact Jerry at 608-695-6449 or jpatw4@gmail.com, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.