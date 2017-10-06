press release: The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring guided 5K/10K walks on October 6 in Middleton, starting from the shelter in Orchid Heights Park, 3960 Valley Ridge Road. The 10K walkers will leave at 6 pm and the 5K walkers will leave at 7 pm. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. The 10K walkers will hike to the top of a hill with a view of Lake Mendota and the Capitol, go through the planned neighborhood of Middleton Hills, and go through a conservancy on trails and boardwalks. The 5K walkers will go through the conservancy. Contact Don at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.