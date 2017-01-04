press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

April 8. Water Street Bridge is a trio that plays traditional and original folk, blues, shanty, old-time, Celtic, Americana, Balkan, Slavic & Creole songs. Composed of Jon Baade, James Kuehl and Richard Miller, their instruments include guitar, resonator guitar, mandolin, squeeze box, ukulele, banjo, washboard, tupan, bodhran, bones and doumbek. Other musicians often sit in so you never know who will be "under the bridge." They bring diverse musical backgrounds, humor, songwriting and musical skill together for fun, danceable, energetic performances with something for everyone. More information and samples of songs from their new CD entitled "Choice Cuts" are available on their Facebook page.