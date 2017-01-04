press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

February 11. Cajun Spice plays Cajun dance music with Tom Klein on accordion, Cynthia Moore on fiddle, Susan Padberg on guitar and Kathy Helm on percussion. Vocal harmonies with rub-board, T-fer enhance the music – along with some country and blues standard tunes as well.

Tom Klein has been playing café style accordion music at coffee shops, farmer’s markets and open mics for the last couple years. He’s been playing a diverse selection of music from French musette, gypsy, jazz, Louisiana/New Orleans and popular music. Covering songs like Blue Bossa, Under Paris Skies and Walking to New Orleans.