press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

February 18. Love, Light & Harmony with Penny Paiser-Wilson and Gabriel Wilson offer the music of kirtan, which is call and response mantra; creating a universal community, opening a space to recognize and remember that we are all connected on a vibrational level. The group leads regular monthly kirtans in Appleton, Brookfield and Fond du Lac and are frequent guest musicians for area yoga studios, festivals, charity events, farmers’ markets and coffee shops. At farmers' markets they also play Gabe's solo work in the singer songwriter style from his upcoming cd, "A Break in the Clouds.". For a complete listing of their schedule and to hear samples of their work, check out their website at www.lovelightandharmony.com/. You can also connect with them at http://www.facebook.com/lovelightandharmony.