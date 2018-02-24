× Expand The Dane County Farmers' Market continues during the winter at Madison Senior Center.

press release:Saturdays, January 6 - April 7, 2018, from 7:30am - 12:00pm. EBT services are provided at the entrance of the Market

The Taste of the Market Breakfast features ingredients from our very own Dane County Farmers' Market vendors cooked up each week by a different local chef. Order a full breakfast for $10 or a half-size breakfast for $7. The Taste of the Market Breakfast runs from 8:30 - 11 am (or until sold out) every Saturday at our Late Winter Market from January 6 - April 7 at the Madison Senior Center.

Want to know the featured local menu before market? Check out our Late Winter Market page (scroll to the bottom) or sign up for our weekly e-newsletter for featured Saturday menu, chef bios, and more!