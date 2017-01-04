press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

February 25. Charlene Adzima has developed a unique style of playing Irish fiddle under the influences of fiddlers in her hometown of Columbus, OH and internationally-known fiddlers such as Liz Carroll, Oisín Mac Diarmada, Antóin Mac Gabhann, Seamus Connolly, Eileen Ivers and more. Gold medalist of the 2005 Midwest Fleadh Cheoil, she has competed at the all-Ireland music competition twice. Charlene has performed at venues around the country, including a western U.S. Tour with All-Ireland Accordionist John Whelan and 12 years as a regular at the Dublin (Ohio) Irish Festival. She will bring with her The Rhapsody Arts Center Fiddle Club, a group of violin, viola, and cello students at Rhapsody Arts Center in Verona who have learned folk tunes from Irish, French, American and other world traditions. Students range in age from 6 to 18 and will serenade the market from 10:30 to 11:30