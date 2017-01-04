press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

February 4. Leaves of Green is a recently formed duo of singer/songwriter Lisa Johnson, guitar and vocals and Ben Doran, hammered dulcimer. Original tunes, fiddle tunes, and traditional Irish/American tunes are the fare as well as some seasonal tunes and carols from around the world.