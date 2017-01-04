press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

January 14. Mal-O-Dua plays swings and waltzes and old French popular music, sung all in French. The two guitars and voices of Chris Ruppenthal of the local band Caravan G.S.E and Cedric Baetche, recently returned from his native France, play selections from jazz standards to Edith Piaf and Gypsy compositions revisited. The guitars are a blend of traditional "manouche" style gypsy music (e.g., Django Reinhardt) and American fingerstyle root music (e.g.Merle Travis).