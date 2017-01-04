press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

January 21. Peasants Abroad plays Turkish Fusion music with belly dancing. They represent a broad region and time, featuring traditional instruments played with a modern accent. The lineup includes Richard Miller on davul, darbuka, riq, and tar; Thomas Moore on oud, lavta and flute; and features belly dancer Bella Luna.