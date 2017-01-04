press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

March 11. The Bear Milkers are a Madison based group, known for their Old Timey and Irish tunes. Members of the band are Mike Kehl, fiddle; Gary Giorgi, recorder player; Dave Brown, guitar & mandolin; Tanya Cunningham, accordion and Dave Balchen, bass . The music we play is primarily for dance, contra dance to be more specific, but also is ideal for background music for social events. There is a great energy in this music which helps to get your feet moving. Most of these tunes originated in the 19th and 20th centuries and many came across the ocean with the migration of European immigrants. We hope you enjoy our music as much as we enjoy playing it.