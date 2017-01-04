press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

March 18. Michael DeGregoria is a solo piano accordion player who plays multiple styles. He covers Yann Tiersen compositions as well as traditional gypsy pieces and Venezuelan waltzes. He's performed as a street musician in the Madison area for the past year and some change.