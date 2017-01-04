press release: Can't live without local foods?? Never fear, the Dane County Farmers' Market operates year-round Beginning on November 12, we will move indoors for our Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market runs from November 12 thru December 17, from 7:30am-noon each Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be at the Holiday Market with everything from fruits and vegetables, meats, and cheeses, to all of your holiday decorating needs.

From January 7- April 8, we will be at the Madison Senior Center each Saturday.

March 25. Andy and his BlueGrass Friends For traditional acoustic folk, old time and bluegrass music, join Bill McWilliams (vocals and banjo), John Pfotenhauer (vocals and dobro), Dawn Dorning (vocals and fiddle), Randy Dorning (vocals and guitar), Andy Morton (mandolin) and Fred Rehbien (upright bass) at the March 27, 2016, Farmers Market. They will have you tappin' your toes and clappin' your hands with their upbeat, solid instrumentals and tight vocal harmonies.