Dane County Farmers' Market
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace
When: Saturdays, November 18, December 2, December 9, December 16,
from 7:30am-noon. EBT services are provided at the DCFM Info Booth in the entrance of the Market *The Double Dollars Program will continue thru the Holiday Market*
Late Winter Market at the Madison Senior Center
When: Saturdays, January 6 - April 7, 2018, from 7:30am - 12:00pm. EBT services are provided at the entrance of the Market
Info
