Dane County Farmers' Market

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace

When: Saturdays, November 18, December 2, December 9, December 16,

from 7:30am-noon. EBT services are provided at the DCFM Info Booth in the entrance of the Market *The Double Dollars Program will continue thru the Holiday Market*

Late Winter Market at the Madison Senior Center

When: Saturdays, January 6 - April 7, 2018, from 7:30am - 12:00pm. EBT services are provided at the entrance of the Market

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
608-455-1999
