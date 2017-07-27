Diabetes Prevention: What Every Woman Needs to Know

press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this free one-hour session will teach participants about diabetes prevention and steps families can take to reduce their risk and stay healthy.

The session will cover:

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Pre-diabetes

Complications of diabetes

Risk factors

Assessing individual risk

Screening tests

How to reduce your risk (exercise, nutrition and stress management)

How to read a food label

Where to find more information and resources

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

This program is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation's GrapeVine Project.

Meriter Business Center, 2650 Novation Pkwy, Madison, WI 53713

Monday, April 27, 2015, 1:00-2:00pm

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register or for more information, call Women's Health Education at (608)417-8446.