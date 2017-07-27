Diabetes Prevention: What Every Woman Needs to Know
press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this free one-hour session will teach participants about diabetes prevention and steps families can take to reduce their risk and stay healthy.
The session will cover:
Type 1 and type 2 diabetes
Pre-diabetes
Complications of diabetes
Risk factors
Assessing individual risk
Screening tests
How to reduce your risk (exercise, nutrition and stress management)
How to read a food label
Where to find more information and resources
Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.
This program is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation's GrapeVine Project.
Monday, April 27, 2015, 1:00-2:00pm
There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register or for more information, call Women's Health Education at (608)417-8446.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map