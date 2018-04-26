press release: The Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) is hosting the fourth annual business trade show, EXPOtential, on Thursday, April 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Madison, 6200 Millpond Road, Madison, WI 53718. The event is presented by Monona Bank and is free to attend. EXPOtential will feature 35 booths from businesses in the health and wellness, financial services, retail, restaurants, construction, and professional services sectors.

Attendees can grow their network and get to know the Monona East Side business community while enjoying complimentary appetizers, beverages, the Harley-Davidson photo booth, and product samples from Yahara Bay Distillers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in the Exhibitors Passport game for a chance to win a 50” television and other great prizes. Tadsen Photography will be on site taking professional headshots for $45.00. Signing up in advance for the headshots is recommended.

EXPOtential is the Alliance’s biggest event of the year and 300 people are expected to attend on April 26. Past attendees described this event as the “best networking experience in the Madison area.”

For up-to-date details and a list of exhibitors visit www.MononaEastSide.com or go to the Monona East Side Business Alliance’s Facebook Page at Facebook.com/MononaEastSide and click on Events.

The Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) is a not for profit business collective that works to promote commerce and the community for the area’s overall prosperity. MESBA is a private, membership-driven organization comprised of approximately 400 businesses. For more information, contact Kristie Schilling, CEO of the Monona East Side Business Alliance, at (608) 222-8565 or kschilling@mononaeastside.com.