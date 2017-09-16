press release: The updated, expanded Second Edition of An East Side Album: A Community Remembers by the East Side History Club will be available for sale later in August 2017. Purchases of An East Side Album support the Goodman Community Center.

Copies will be available at Stone Fence (2322 Atwood Avenue, the Olbrich Gardens Gift Shop, and the Goodman Community Center front desk. Purchase details will be announced as soon as the books are in stock.

A Book Launch party will take place September 16 from 1-3pm at the Goodman Community Center in the Evjue Room. To be sure you are invited* to the book launch party please leave your email or mailing address (whichever way you prefer to be notified) in the “Comments” section of this post.