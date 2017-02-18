× Expand Ann Waidelich Madison Brass Works.

The East Side History Club presents:

Madison Brass Works History and Future

Saturday, February 18

1-3 pm

Evjue Room, Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St.

$2 suggested donation

Beth Miller, Historic Preservation Consultant, Cliff Goodhart, Project Manager, Eppstein Uhen Architects, and Goodman Community Center Communications and Community Director Kristin Groth will talk about the history and future plans for the Madison Brass Works.

Bring your memories of Harry and Betty Vogts and the Waubesa-St. Paul neighborhood to share.