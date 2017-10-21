East Side History Club

Google Calendar - East Side History Club - 2017-10-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East Side History Club - 2017-10-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East Side History Club - 2017-10-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - East Side History Club - 2017-10-21 13:00:00

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Ho-Chunk History

Saturday, Oct. 21, 1-3 pm

Meet in The LOFT, Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St.

$2 suggested donation.

Join us as we gather and share Ho-Chunk tribal history and ancestral stories from the East Side.

And there's more good news--copies of An East Side Album, 2nd Edition, with new improved binding will be available at the Goodman Center by this meeting. If you purchased a defective copy, please bring return it for replacement.

Info
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests
Google Calendar - East Side History Club - 2017-10-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East Side History Club - 2017-10-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East Side History Club - 2017-10-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - East Side History Club - 2017-10-21 13:00:00