East Side History Club

press release: Ho-Chunk History

Saturday, Oct. 21, 1-3 pm

Meet in The LOFT, Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St.

$2 suggested donation.

Join us as we gather and share Ho-Chunk tribal history and ancestral stories from the East Side.

And there's more good news--copies of An East Side Album, 2nd Edition, with new improved binding will be available at the Goodman Center by this meeting. If you purchased a defective copy, please bring return it for replacement.