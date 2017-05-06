press release: The Latino Children and Families Council of Dane County is proud to sponsor El Día de los Niños Celebration (The Day of the Children Celebration). This event will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 10am to 2pm at the Goodman Community Center at 149 Waubesa Street.

There will be food, information booths for families, children's dances, games, activities for children, and once again this year we will be having a "parade of nations" featuring children displaying their cultural heritage. Live DJ party and hands-on science experiments and crafts. Key information on educational, and employment opportunities. This year we are looking forward to offer more resources and assistance to Latino parents