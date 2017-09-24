press release: The award-winning Eloquence & Eminence returns for its 24th year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressing a broad range of timely subjects. The free lecture series features retired faculty members renowned for their scholarship and teaching excellence. Speakers include Ann Hoyt on health care reform, Stewart Macaulay on law, Ronald Numbers on evolution, and Cecilia Ford on social interaction.

The lectures are held in the Pyle Center, 702 Landon St., from 2-3 p.m. Refreshments and conversation follow each event.

The 2017-18 season kicks off on Sept. 24 with Ann Hoyt, professor emerita in the School of Human Ecology and a leading expert on consumer cooperatives. In “Health Care Reform: Really?” she will discuss innovations in the health care system that can contain costs and improve the quality of care. Hoyt directed the Consumer Cooperative Management Association conference for 25 years and developed the Cooperative Management Institute.