press release: The award-winning Eloquence & Eminence returns for its 24th year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressing a broad range of timely subjects. The free lecture series features retired faculty members renowned for their scholarship and teaching excellence. Speakers include Ann Hoyt on health care reform, Stewart Macaulay on law, Ronald Numbers on evolution, and Cecilia Ford on social interaction.

The lectures are held in the Pyle Center, 702 Landon St., from 2-3 p.m. Refreshments and conversation follow each event.

On April 22, Cecilia Ford will speak on “The Choreography of Human Connection: How Do We Do This Dance?,” explaining how people establish social relationships through interaction. Ford, who had a joint appointment in the English and Sociology departments, is the author of Women Speaking Up: Getting and Using Turns in Workplace Meetings.