press release: The award-winning Eloquence & Eminence returns for its 24th year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressing a broad range of timely subjects. The free lecture series features retired faculty members renowned for their scholarship and teaching excellence. Speakers include Ann Hoyt on health care reform, Stewart Macaulay on law, Ronald Numbers on evolution, and Cecilia Ford on social interaction.

The lectures are held in the Pyle Center, 702 Landon St., from 2-3 p.m. Refreshments and conversation follow each event.

On March 11, Ronald Numbers will explore “The War on Evolution: Why Does It Continue?,” focusing on the ongoing battle between science and religion. Numbers is an emeritus professor in the School of Medicine and Public Health and the author of Darwinism Comes to America.